WOMAN PRIVILEGE: Woman Pays Just $250 Fine For Stabbing Stranger With Stiletto

Ah to be one of those poor, oppressed women who have fewer privileges than men.

A woman like Jazzmin Fry, who was so oppressed that when she stabbed a complete stranger — a man — with one of her stilettos for literally no reason, she only had to pay a $250 fine as punishment. Her conviction wasn’t even recorded outside of the press.

9News in Australia reported that the assault occurred after Fry, 21, had been out drinking with friends. She was in the China Town Mall in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley, allegedly carrying her heels, according to her victim, when she just reached out and hit him on the top of his head with one.

The victim, Kyle Johns, 19, was taken to the hospital and needed two staples in his head to repair the wound. – READ MORE