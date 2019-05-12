Street Artist Sabo Lampoons Pete Buttigieg as Mad Magazine Cartoon Alfred E. Neuman

Street artist Sabo lampooned Pete Buttigieg with Mad Magazine Cartoon only days after President Donald Trump laughed off the candidacy of “Mayor Pete” Buttigieg by comparing the former Indiana mayor to the cartoon character Alfred E. Neuman of Mad Magazine fame.

Politico sat down with the president to see what he thought of the field of two dozen Democrats vying with each other to win the Democrat nomination for 2020. And when it came to Buttigieg, Trump was utterly dismissive.

“Alfred E. Neuman cannot become president of the United States,” Trump said with Politico adding the Trump compared Buttigieg “to the iconic boyish Mad Magazine cartoon character.”

Right away, street artist Sabo jumped to his work and drove the comparison home. – READ MORE