2020 Dem Claims Congress ‘Made a Mistake’ Waiting for Mueller Report, Should Have Pushed Impeachment Earlier (VIDEO)

Congressman Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) admitted that he thinks Congress shouldn’t have waited for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to finish his investigation to start impeachment effort against President Donald Trump.

As IJR previously reported, Mueller’s report found that neither President Trump nor any members of his campaign were involved in a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government during the 2016 election. They also failed to conclude that President Trump obstructed justice.

Chris asks @sethmoulton if he supports going forward with impeachment proceedings #FNS pic.twitter.com/gUIsYDXBm8 — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) May 12, 2019

Now that the report has been released, Moulton — who is one of the 21 Democrats running in the Democratic presidential primary — told "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace that he believes it was a mistake to wait for the Mueller report before starting the process of impeachment.