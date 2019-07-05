Woman licked ice cream, put it back on grocery shelf as a joke — now she faces 20 years in jail (VIDEO)

A woman who thought it would be funny to video herself licking the ice cream in a tub at a Walmart store and replacing it on the freezer shelf isn’t laughing at the prison time she’s facing.

Texas police on Wednesday said that they had identified her after detectives “obtained surveillance video placing a woman matching the suspect description in the Lufkin store on June 28 around 11 p.m.”

In an email to NBC News, the Lufkin police department indicated that she was facing a second-degree felony charge of tampering with a consumer product.

That charge could mean up to $10,000 in fines and 20 years in prison, if she’s convicted. – READ MORE