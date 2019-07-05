As Trump Salutes Air Force Flyover, CNN Cuts to Commercial (VIDEO)

This writer is shocked that CNN showed even a little bit of President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July speech on Thursday — but I am not surprised that the network cut away to a commercial when the president saluted the Air Force B-2 flyover.

Related: Biden Blasts Trump for Salute to America Before It Even Occurs

Reports about the CNN coverage stressed that people on the network spent the day talking about the drummed-up controversy — while also spreading fear tactics.

If the network even now tries to create controversy by saying Trump disrespected our military, most people will know that’s an out-and-out lie. – READ MORE