Biden: Russia Election Interference Wouldn’t Have Happened ‘on My Watch and Barack’s Watch’ (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Russian meddling did not happen on his or former President Barack Obama’s watch during an interview with CNN that aired Friday.

Biden, a 2020 presidential contender, made the claim despite years of media scrutiny over Russian interference in the 2016 election, which would have taken place while he and Obama were in office.

“Look at what’s happening with Putin,” Biden told CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “While Putin is trying to undo our elections, he is undoing elections in Europe. Look what’s happened in Hungary. Look what’s happened in Poland. Look what’s happened in Moldova. You think that would happen on my watch or Barack’s watch? You can’t answer that, but Ipromise you it wouldn’t have, and it didn’t.” – READ MORE

