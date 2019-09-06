Woman Drops ‘Forcible Kiss’ Trump Lawsuit After Furious Judge Views Cellphone Footage

A former Trump campaign aide has dropped a lawsuit against the president after cellphone footage revealed her claim to be baseless.

Alva Johnson made headlines when she claimed that then-candidate Donald Trump “forcibly kissed” her shortly before a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida in August 2016.

After Trump’s attorneys released a video of the encounter, however, things went sideways for Johnson – when US District Court Judge William Jung dismissed the complaint, saying it amounted to a “political lawsuit,” according to Politico.

Alva Johnson, a former campaign aide of @realDonaldTrump, has filed a lawsuit claiming he forcibly kissed her. Here’s video of the interaction. https://t.co/4YEEiSGoi2 pic.twitter.com/6dZVoW8R0M — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 5, 2019

Jung offered to let Johnson’s lawyers redraft the complaint, however in a Wednesday night filing they anounced the decision to drop the lawsuit.

"While we are disappointed in the result, we take some satisfaction in proving that Alva was telling the truth about what her employer did to her. Namely, we uncovered video evidence that shows Trump grabbing Alva by the shoulders, pulling her in to him, and kissing her in front of numerous co-workers and others," wrote lawyer Hassan Zavareei. "Unfortunately, that does not appear to be enough for our judge, who has expressed a very narrow view of what constitutes battery."