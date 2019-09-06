Buttigieg: God Isn’t Going to ‘Let Us Off the Hook’ if We Don’t Combat Climate Change (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Thursday night said God wasn’t going to “let us off the hook” if we don’t do something to combat climate change.

The South Bend, Ind., mayor appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he was asked about his appearance in CNN’s climate town hall the night before. Colbert referenced Buttigieg’s comment during the town hall when he said ignoring climate change was a “kind of sin.”

“In what way is climate change a transgression of God’s laws?” Colbert asked.

Buttigieg said he wasn’t out to impose his religious views on others, but he cited his Episcopalian faith to explain how the environment and stewardship are key principles he believes in. – READ MORE