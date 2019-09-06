Federal government orders Apple, Google to turn over personal data of everyone who downloaded a gun scope app

The federal government has asked Apple and Google to turn over the personal data of anyone who downloaded a free app used to calibrate gun scopes.

The app, Obsidian 4, was developed by American Technologies Network Corp (ATN). According to its Apple App Store description, it allows users to connect scopes sold by ATN to the app on their smartphone or tablet. With this, users can “watch a live video” of a hunt, as well as “adjust/change the various settings on your ATN Smart scope and review the images and videos stored on your scope[‘]s microSD card.”

This app has been downloaded “10,000+” times on Google Play. While Apple doesn’t list the number of downloads for individual apps in its App Store, their version has 74 reviews compared with Google Play’s 137 at the time of this article’s publication, suggesting that the Apple version may have had about half the number of downloads.

According to Forbes, the Department of Justice filed a court order on September 5 ordering both Google and Apple to give up names, phone numbers, and IP addresses of everyone who downloaded the app since Aug. 1, 2017. The document is now sealed, but Forbes managed to view it while it was briefly publicly available. – READ MORE