True Pundit

TV World

Woman disappears after she recorded herself throwing ink on poster of Chinese president, report says

Posted on by
Share:

A Chinese woman has reportedly vanished shortly after livestreaming herself throwing ink on a poster of President Xi Jinping last week.

Dong Yaoqiong, 29, of ZhuZhou, Hunan, recorded herself throwing ink on the image on July 4, BuzzFeed News reported. Her video quickly went viral on Twitter and was shared in WeChat, a Chinese message app.

Dong denounced the president’s “authoritarian dictatorship” before throwing the ink on the poster.

“There’s a group of people in uniforms outside my door. After I’m dressed, I’ll go out. I’m innocent. The ones who are guilty are the people and group that have hurt me,” she wrote.

Hua began a livestream on YouTube to talk about Dong and to bring awareness to the incident. He said Dong’s tweets were deleted not too long after and her Twitter account was deactivated. Hua also said he found Dong’s phone number but it was not working. Her whereabouts were unknown.- READ MORE

 

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Woman disappears after she recorded herself throwing ink on poster of Chinese president, report says
Woman disappears after she recorded herself throwing ink on poster of Chinese president, report says

A Chinese woman has reportedly vanished shortly after livestreaming herself throwing ink on a poster of President Xi Jinping last week.

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: