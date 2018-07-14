TV World
Woman disappears after she recorded herself throwing ink on poster of Chinese president, report says
A Chinese woman has reportedly vanished shortly after livestreaming herself throwing ink on a poster of President Xi Jinping last week.
Dong Yaoqiong, 29, of ZhuZhou, Hunan, recorded herself throwing ink on the image on July 4, BuzzFeed News reported. Her video quickly went viral on Twitter and was shared in WeChat, a Chinese message app.
Dong denounced the president’s “authoritarian dictatorship” before throwing the ink on the poster.
#紧急关注这位女士# 刚刚微信朋友圈看到这个视频，为这位女士担忧，担忧她的安全，这个直播视频已经在国内流传，我想知道她的名字，请上海的朋友多打听她现在的状况，拜托大家关注，不要让她无声无息地消失，“捍卫宪法，言论自由无罪！” pic.twitter.com/idwO8lxNwj
— 华涌 (@HuaYong798) July 4, 2018
“There’s a group of people in uniforms outside my door. After I’m dressed, I’ll go out. I’m innocent. The ones who are guilty are the people and group that have hurt me,” she wrote.
Hua began a livestream on YouTube to talk about Dong and to bring awareness to the incident. He said Dong’s tweets were deleted not too long after and her Twitter account was deactivated. Hua also said he found Dong’s phone number but it was not working. Her whereabouts were unknown.- READ MORE
