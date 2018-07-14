Woman disappears after she recorded herself throwing ink on poster of Chinese president, report says

A Chinese woman has reportedly vanished shortly after livestreaming herself throwing ink on a poster of President Xi Jinping last week.

Dong Yaoqiong, 29, of ZhuZhou, Hunan, recorded herself throwing ink on the image on July 4, BuzzFeed News reported. Her video quickly went viral on Twitter and was shared in WeChat, a Chinese message app.

Dong denounced the president’s “authoritarian dictatorship” before throwing the ink on the poster.

“There’s a group of people in uniforms outside my door. After I’m dressed, I’ll go out. I’m innocent. The ones who are guilty are the people and group that have hurt me,” she wrote.

Hua began a livestream on YouTube to talk about Dong and to bring awareness to the incident. He said Dong’s tweets were deleted not too long after and her Twitter account was deactivated. Hua also said he found Dong’s phone number but it was not working. Her whereabouts were unknown.- READ MORE

