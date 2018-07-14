True Pundit

Hillary’s 2016 Campaign Press Secretary Plans Revenge For Academics Who ‘Sellout’ Leftism

On Thursday night, Brian Fallon, the national press secretary for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, tweeted that he had a plan to deal with academics who break with the expected leftist line espoused by the Democratic Party: put them on a list:

Fallon was likely one of the “snotty-nosed kids” Bill Clinton referred to in late March 2016 when he reportedly snapped, “Those snotty-nosed kids over there are blowing this thing because nobody is listening to me.'” – READ MORE

 

