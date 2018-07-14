Hillary’s 2016 Campaign Press Secretary Plans Revenge For Academics Who ‘Sellout’ Leftism

On Thursday night, Brian Fallon, the national press secretary for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, tweeted that he had a plan to deal with academics who break with the expected leftist line espoused by the Democratic Party: put them on a list:

Progressives should keep a list of names of the sellouts at Yale and elsewhere who are right now trying to smooth a path for the overturning of Roe and gutting of the New Deal. They should be unwelcome in future Democratic administrations. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) July 13, 2018

Let’s keep a list of people who think differently than we do and drive them from society, said the anti-fascist. https://t.co/nijXCuOZvD — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) July 13, 2018

Democrats and their “lists.” Don’t ever forget, these are a bunch of police-state thugs who enjoy harassment, aggression and intimidation. They are the worst of the worst and they should never be allowed to even sniff power again. https://t.co/hN7dOHom1g — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 13, 2018

Fallon was likely one of the “snotty-nosed kids” Bill Clinton referred to in late March 2016 when he reportedly snapped, “Those snotty-nosed kids over there are blowing this thing because nobody is listening to me.'” – READ MORE

