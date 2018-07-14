Politics
Hillary’s 2016 Campaign Press Secretary Plans Revenge For Academics Who ‘Sellout’ Leftism
On Thursday night, Brian Fallon, the national press secretary for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, tweeted that he had a plan to deal with academics who break with the expected leftist line espoused by the Democratic Party: put them on a list:
Progressives should keep a list of names of the sellouts at Yale and elsewhere who are right now trying to smooth a path for the overturning of Roe and gutting of the New Deal. They should be unwelcome in future Democratic administrations.
— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) July 13, 2018
Let’s keep a list of people who think differently than we do and drive them from society, said the anti-fascist. https://t.co/nijXCuOZvD
— James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) July 13, 2018
Democrats and their “lists.” Don’t ever forget, these are a bunch of police-state thugs who enjoy harassment, aggression and intimidation. They are the worst of the worst and they should never be allowed to even sniff power again. https://t.co/hN7dOHom1g
— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 13, 2018
Fallon was likely one of the “snotty-nosed kids” Bill Clinton referred to in late March 2016 when he reportedly snapped, “Those snotty-nosed kids over there are blowing this thing because nobody is listening to me.'” – READ MORE
