Woman Charged with Operating Massive Ballot Harvesting Scheme in Texas

A woman in San Antonio, Texas, was arrested and charged for allegedly operating a massive ballot harvesting scheme after undercover video footage showed her committing election fraud, among other crimes.

Rachel Rodriguez was arrested and charged with election fraud, illegal voting, unlawfully assisting people voting by mail, and unlawfully possessing an official ballot, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced this week. Each is a felony under Texas law.

“Many continue to claim that there’s no such thing as election fraud. We’ve always known that such a claim is false and misleading, and today we have additional hard evidence,” Paxton said in a statement.

“This is a victory for election integrity and a strong signal that anyone who attempts to defraud the people of Texas, deprive them of their vote, or undermine the integrity of elections will be brought to justice,” Paxton said.

In October 2020, the watchdog group Project Veritas released two videos purporting to show Rodriguez operating a massive ballot harvesting scheme where she claims to be working with elected state and county officials in coercing voters, harvesting ballots, voting on behalf of people, and running a cash-for-votes operation. – READ MORE

