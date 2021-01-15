AOC Says She Almost Died During Riot, Declines To Give Details; Suggests Conspiracy Involving Police

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed during an Instagram Live video this week that she had a close encounter with death during the riot last week at the U.S. Capitol Building, but she declined to give any details on the alleged incident due to what she described as “security concerns.”

“As for myself, I had a pretty traumatizing event happen to me and I do not know if I can even disclose the full details of that event due to security concerns, but I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die and you have all of those thoughts where, you know, at the end of your life, and all of these thoughts come rushing to you, and that’s what happened to a lot of us on Wednesday,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “…I did not think, I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive, and not just in a general sense, but also in a very, very specific sense and, you know, I think it’s an opportunity for a lot of us to talk about trauma as well.”

.@AOC, on Instagram, reflects on the Capitol Hill riot: “I thought I was going to die. And you have all of those thoughts where, at the end of your life, all of these thoughts come rushing to you … I did not know if I was going to make out of that day alive.” pic.twitter.com/JX0gLNtMAY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez later suggested that there was some sort of conspiracy that had taken place because something “was wrong from the inside” and that there were “acts of betrayal” by law enforcement that she claims led to her not knowing if an officer was “there to help you or to harm you.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --