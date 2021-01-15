AOC calls for ‘liberation’ of Southern states, accuses all Republicans of supporting white supremacy (VIDEO)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), in a social media rant Tuesday, night stated that all Republicans support white supremacy, that Southern states are not “red” states, and that the only way the United States can “heal” is if the people in those states are “liberated” from “economic, social, and racial oppression.”

. @aoc says “the only way” the country can heal is for the “actual liberation of southern states” from being Republican states. pic.twitter.com/GiAuDdDYBW — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) January 13, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez made these inflammatory claims in an Instagram video in which she suggested Southern states were also “suppressed,” asserting that the Democratic wins in the U.S. Senate runoff races in Georgia show how grassroots organization on the left can overcome alleged voter suppression tactics by Republicans. Republicans, she also said, bore responsibility for the violence in the Capitol on Jan. 6, criticizing members of the Trump administration like former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao for resigning from their positions without invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

“You don’t get to allow for an attack that kills five people and then afterwards say, I wasn’t a part of it. Yes you were,” she said. “You were a part of it when you caged kids. You were a part of it when you repealed Title IX. You were a part of it when the president committed the first dozen number of crimes that he committed. You were a part of it when you excused the lawbreaking. – READ MORE

