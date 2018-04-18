Politics
Woman calls cops on man playing with his kids at park because she was afraid of his pro-gun shirt
A Texas woman called the police on a man wearing an offensive and concerning T-shirt while playing with his children at a local playground.
The shirt in question is a cop-designed, pro-Second Amendment T-shirt that features an AR-style weapon graphic and text that reads, “I’ll control my guns, you control your kids.”
On Saturday, Blue Lives Matter reported that the man’s shirt was not only upsetting the woman, but reportedly others in the vicinity as well.
(…)
The man from the second family reportedly told Johnston that the woman was contacting law enforcement over his shirt, adding that he personally “felt more secure knowing there was someone [in the park] that would protect them.”
Blue Lives Matter reported that Benbrook Police Department Cpl. J. Reese said the woman did indeed call police on Johnston, and described him as a “suspicious person” who had a “gun holstered to his chest” and wearing the offensive T-shirt. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
A Texas woman called the police on a man wearing an offensive and concerning T-shirt while playing with his children at a local playground. What are the details of the shirt? The shirt in question is a cop-designed, pro-Second Amendment T-shirt that features an AR-style weapon graphic and text that reads, "I'll control my guns, you…