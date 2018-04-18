Woman calls cops on man playing with his kids at park because she was afraid of his pro-gun shirt

A Texas woman called the police on a man wearing an offensive and concerning T-shirt while playing with his children at a local playground.

The shirt in question is a cop-designed, pro-Second Amendment T-shirt that features an AR-style weapon graphic and text that reads, “I’ll control my guns, you control your kids.”



On Saturday, Blue Lives Matter reported that the man’s shirt was not only upsetting the woman, but reportedly others in the vicinity as well.