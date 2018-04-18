TOLERANCE: Feminists Attack Tomi Lahren’s Appearance

If there is one thing consistent about modern feminists, it is their blatant hypocrisy. These alleged warriors for gender equality claim it’s sexist and wrong to attack a woman’s appearance, for example, unless that woman happens to hold some conservative views. ​

Case in point, Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren is being mocked by feminists over at Babe.net for her looks. The feminist site has dug up “embarrassing” old photos of Lahren which they suggest were taken pre-plastic surgery.

“Revealed: We found embarrassing videos of Tomi Lahren before she got plastic surgery,” reads a headline run by the site earlier in the month. “An expert told us she probably had a TON of work done,” reads the sub-heading.

Babe.net used the “uncovered” photos as an excuse to post nasty comments about Lahren’s appearance from social media users and effectively shamed the political firebrand for allegedly getting plastic surgery — which is especially odd since the site has previously praised plastic surgery as “absolutely a feminist statement” (h/tPaul Joseph Watson).

“Last week, as her high school photos resurfaced, people on Twitter pointed out that Lahren looked like a ‘garden variety gremlin’ and a ‘I f*** my cousin lookin ass b****,'” notes the enlightened piece. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1