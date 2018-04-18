London: Two Killed in 30 Minutes Overnight, U.S. Visitors Fearful of ‘Crazy’ Violent City

A Young Father And A Woman Were Stabbed In London Within 30 Minutes Last Night, As The Number Murdered In The Capital This Year Hits 59.

The killings come as News Yorkers living in London said they fear the “crazy” violent crime wave overtaking the city. “It’s like home but without the breakdancing,” one said.

The Metropolitan force launched the first murder probe after Raul Nicolaie, 26, was stabbed at his flat in Colindale, north London. He was rushed to hospital but died from the injuries.

A woman, 34, was arrested at the scene and was taken to a north London police station. She and the dead man were known to each other.

Just half an hour after later, a woman in her 30s was found with fatal knife wounds at a house in Brixton at around 6.30pm on Sunday. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Now, New Yorkers living in the UK capital have now told of their worry about London’s violent crime wave.

Adam Janeway, a 28-year-old MA student living in Islington, told the Evening Standard: “I don’t know what you’ve got going on here, man – it’s crazy.

“You got people throwing acid in other people’s faces, kids riding around on moped’s stealing cell phones. – READ MORE

