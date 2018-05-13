Woman Calls 911 And Says She’s Dying. The 911 Operator’s Response Is INSANE.

In a gripping and shocking exchange, a young French woman in mortal danger and agonizing pain called emergency services and told the operator she was going to die, only to have the operatory coldly respond, ““Yes … you will die, certainly, one day, like everyone else.” The 22-year-old woman died only a few hours later.

The three-minute call from last December 29 occurred in Strasbourg. The dialogue went like this:

Operator: “Yes hello?”

Musenga: “Hello … Help me, ma’am.”

Operator: “Yes, what’s going on?”

Musenga: “Help me.”

Operator: “Well, if you do not tell me what’s going on, I will hang up.”

Musenga: “I’m gonna die.”

Operator: “Yes … you will die, certainly, one day, like everyone else. Call the SOS doctors.”

The operator then gave Musenga the phone number to SOS Médecins, France’s medical emergency service that sends doctors directly to a house. – READ MORE

