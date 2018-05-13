Trump’s ‘Most Wanted’ ISIS news given cold shoulder by media’s ‘big three’

President’s Trump’s announcement this week that five of the “Most Wanted” ISIS leaders were captured by U.S. and coalition forces was greeted with a collective yawn by the “big three” news networks.

The media watchdog News Busters documented the cold shoulder on Friday that Mr. Trump was given regarding the ever-tightening noose on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

A military operation that required months of planning between Iraqi allies and Syrian forces received 42 seconds of airtime by CBS Friday morning compared to zero coverage by ABC and NBC Thursday night.

“ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today both completely skipped the setback for ISIS,” News Busters reportedFriday. “In contrast, Today devoted 1 minute and 4 seconds to the Trump cabinet story. Peter Alexander hyped the report that ‘the President berated Homeland Security Secretary Kirsten Nielsen during a cabinet meeting, Wednesday, for her failure to adequately secure the nation’s borders.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1