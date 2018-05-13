Politics
‘Plan B’ being prepped by lawmakers to protect Mueller’s work
Lawmakers are eyeing a plan to preserve evidence and reports compiled by special counsel Robert Mueller following Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell‘s (R-Ky.) refusal to bring legislation protecting Mueller’s job to the Senate floor.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) confirmed to NBC News that some lawmakers were discussing a “Plan B” that would focus on preserving evidence gathered by Mueller in the event that he or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is fired.
Talks on such a plan “involve assuring the evidence is preserved and reports are done if the special counsel is fired or other political interference is undertaken by the president,” Blumenthal told NBC News.
Blumenthal said that some Republican senators are also involved in the discussions. – READ MORE
