Woman Angrily Flags Down Man With Trump Sticker and Asks If He Voted for Him — Then She Hits the Gas (VIDEO)

A young man proudly displayed his bumper sticker in support of President Donald Trump, but one woman was so enraged by it that she committed a hit-and-run.

According to WBZ, the young man heard the woman shouting about his car. Thinking that there was something wrong, he pulled over.

The woman, allegedly named Chloe Wright, shouted at the man, “Did you vote for Trump?” When he confirmed his support for the president, Wright called him racist.

Wright then rammed into the back of his car. After the first hit, the man began to film her, catching footage of Wright hitting the gas to ram into his car door. – READ MORE

Politico Reporter Marc Caputo Mocked Attendees Of President Donald Trump’s Tampa Rally Tuesday Night, Referring To Them As Toothless “garbage People.”

UPDATE: After nearly 11 hours, Caputo posts an apology.

I need to apologize for tweeting caustic remarks after seeing a reporter berated & abused. Hate begets hate. My comments referred ONLY to those jeering and swearing at the man, not a broad swath of people. But the fault is mine for causing confusion and feeding anger. 1/3 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 1, 2018

In the age of social media, where divisiveness serves no decent purpose, these flippant comments on my part only made things worse and contributed to a cycle of rage that I should not have inflamed further. So I'm sorry. 2/3 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 1, 2018

While it’s usually a good idea to just delete tweets that are wrong, I own this and the criticism (both accurate and misleading) that has followed. I'll do better. Here they are: 3/3 pic.twitter.com/G2rZrHjYWb — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 1, 2018

CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta tweeted footage of being jeered by Trump supporters and claimed to be “very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt.” Reacting to Acosta’s remarks, Caputo mocked the appearance of Trump rallygoers. “If you put everyone’s mouths together in this video, you’d get a full set of teeth,” he wrote.– READ MORE

