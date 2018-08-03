True Pundit

Crime Politics TV

Woman Angrily Flags Down Man With Trump Sticker and Asks If He Voted for Him — Then She Hits the Gas (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

A young man proudly displayed his bumper sticker in support of President Donald Trump, but one woman was so enraged by it that she committed a hit-and-run.

According to WBZ, the young man heard the woman shouting about his car. Thinking that there was something wrong, he pulled over.

The woman, allegedly named Chloe Wright, shouted at the man, “Did you vote for Trump?” When he confirmed his support for the president, Wright called him racist.

Wright then rammed into the back of his car. After the first hit, the man began to film her, catching footage of Wright hitting the gas to ram into his car door. – READ MORE

Politico Reporter Marc Caputo Mocked Attendees Of President Donald Trump’s Tampa Rally Tuesday Night, Referring To Them As Toothless “garbage People.”

UPDATE: After nearly 11 hours, Caputo posts an apology.

CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta tweeted footage of being jeered by Trump supporters and claimed to be “very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt.” Reacting to Acosta’s remarks, Caputo mocked the appearance of Trump rallygoers. “If you put everyone’s mouths together in this video, you’d get a full set of teeth,” he wrote.READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Woman Angrily Flags Down Man With Trump Sticker and Asks If He Voted for Him — Then She Hits the Gas
Woman Angrily Flags Down Man With Trump Sticker and Asks If He Voted for Him — Then She Hits the Gas

"That could have ended really bad."

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: