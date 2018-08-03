NY Times newest editorial board member doesn’t seem to like ‘Dumba** F***ing White People’

Meet Sarah Jeong. She’s the newest member of the New York Times editorial board. She also has a history of saying pretty vile, racist things on Twitter.

Meet the newest member of the New York Times editorial board. I'd say that these tweets were part of her resumè when she applied for the job. pic.twitter.com/CLgFvPeAgM — Garbage Human 🗑 (@GarbageHuman_) August 2, 2018

A sample of Ms. Jeong’s “Old-Gray-Lady-Worthy” opinions:

“Dumba** f***ing white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on a fire hydrant”

“Are white people predisposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically only being fit to live underground like groveling goblins”

“Oh man it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men”

“I dare you to get on Wikipedia and play ‘Things white people can definitely take credit for,” it’s really hard”

“#CancelWhitePeople”

If the New York Times is interested in some kind of edgy re-branding by hiring a person who spews vile, anti-white bigotry, good for them, I suppose. It’s their right. It’s their company. – READ MORE

In a statement released Thursday, The New York Times defended its most recent hire, Sarah Jeong, saying the newspaper of record knew about her history of racist tweets and hired her anyway.

Jeong has repeatedly said disparaging things about white people, such as that they are “only fit to live underground like groveling goblins,” among other things, but this did not stop The New York Times from hiring her as the lead technology writer for its editorial board.

The newspaper of record, which fired its previous technology writer for tweeting a racial slur, released a statement doubling down on their decision to hire Jeong.

“We had candid conversations with Sarah as part of our thorough vetting process, which included a review of her social media history,” the statement reads.

Our statement in response to criticism of the hiring of Sarah Jeong. pic.twitter.com/WryIgbaoqg — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) August 2, 2018

This indicates the newspaper knew abut her vile tweets when they chose to hire her, and does not care. Standing by a writer after she was caught saying racist things online is the Times’ prerogative. But the newspaper does not apply these rules consistently among employees, as evidenced by Quinn Norton’s dismissal from the newspaper earlier this year for doing the exact same thing. – READ MORE

