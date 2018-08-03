WATCH: CNN’s Cuomo Promotes INSANE Conspiracy Theory About A Conspiracy Theory

CNN’s Chris Cuomo promotes a QAnon conspiracy theory that suggests Trump is secretly signaling QAnon supporters. pic.twitter.com/KIECCKx7d8 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) August 2, 2018

CNN’s Chris Cuomo promoted an insane conspiracy theory on Wednesday night, suggesting that President Donald Trump was cultivating a base that believes in a conspiracy theory and that he was secretly sending messages to people who believe in the conspiracy theory.

Cuomo floated the idea that Trump supporters who believe in the “QAnon” conspiracy theory could be looking for cryptic messages in Trump’s tweets and that it is possible the president could be sending secret messages through his tweets to communicate with fringe elements of his base.

Conservative Review notes that "QAnon is an anonymous online figure (or possibly figures) who maintain claims to a top-level security clearance and pertinent information on the deep state and administration."

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former lawyer, secretly recorded a conversation with CNN’s Chris Cuomo and admitted in the tape to arranging—on his own—a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels in 2016, The Wall Street Journal reported late Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

The recording—which is about two-hours long—included topics ranging from the alleged years-old Trump affair with the former porn star to the payment, the report said. The reported tape could potentially be used by the White House to distance Trump from the Daniels payment and damage Cohen’s character.

Cohen reportedly assured Cuomo that he was not taping their conversation, and put the phone in his desk drawer. The phone appears to record the whole conversation.

“I did it on my own,” Cohen said about the payment in the recording, according to the newspaper. Cohen previously said he “facilitated” the payment with his own money and called it a “private transaction.”