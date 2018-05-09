Woman admits she lied about rape accusation — 27 years after two men were convicted

Two men spent years behind bars, convicted of raping a woman in 1991. After they served their sentences, their accuser admitted she made the whole thing up, WCBS-TVreported.

Gregory Counts and VanDyke Perry were in prison for 26 and 10 years, respectively, after being convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in Central Park, and now have had their convictions overturned.

A woman accused Counts and Perry, then 19- and 21-years-old, of kidnapping her from her home and taking turns raping her in Central Park.

As it turns out, the woman knew Counts and Perry and lied about being raped at the instruction of her boyfriend at the time, who, District Attorney Cyrus Vance said, “was trying to avoid paying a debt to these two men.”

“The plaintiff now admits that her boyfriend forced her to lie and falsely claim that these men sexually assaulted her,” Vance said. The woman was a prostitute at the time of the assault.

A re-testing of DNA evidence revealed that it matched a man who is now dead. – READ MORE

