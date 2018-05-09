Waffle House hero raises nearly a quarter of a million dollars for victims’ families in two weeks

James Shaw Jr., the man known nationally as the “Waffle House hero,” has raised more than $230,000 for the families of the four people killed in a mass shooting at the Nashville-area restaurant.

Shaw, 29, is credited with saving lives when he wrestled a rifle from the hands of the gunman. He started a crowdsourcing fund on GoFundMe with the original goal of raising $15,000.

Shaw said in a statement that the fundraiser will close on Sunday, according to The New York Times.

“To the thousands of people who have expressed their care, prayers and made financial donations, I can only respond by saying, ‘Thank you,’” he said in the statement. “[This] has been a heartwarming reminder of what is possible when we come together to care for one another.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1