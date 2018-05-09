NY gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon says legalizing pot could be ‘reparations’ for blacks

New York gubernatorial candidate and actress Cynthia Nixon suggested that legalizing marijuana on a statewide basis could, in effect, serve as “reparations” for African-Americans.

On Saturday, Nixon spoke at the Cannabis Parade in Union Square, and, according to Forbes, said that the state could, perhaps, give back to the black community by legalizing pot and ensuring that the black community received the first crack at obtaining marijuana licenses after legalization.

“Now that cannabis is exploding as an industry, we have to make sure that those communities that have been harmed and devastated by marijuana arrests get the first shot at this industry,” Nixon explained. “We [must] prioritize [the black community] in terms of licenses. It’s a form of reparations.”

“Arresting people – particularly people of color — for cannabis is the crown jewel in the racist war on drugs and we must pluck it down,” Nixon told the crowd. “We must expunge people’s records; we must get people out of prison.” – READ MORE

