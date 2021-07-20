Wolff Torches Stelter: You Don’t Report ‘What’s Real,’ ‘Your Fault’ People Hate Media

Author Michael Wolff slammed CNN host Brian Stelter on live air during Sunday’s broadcast of “Reliable Sources,” telling Stelter that he was a major part of the problem in the news media.

The segment was supposed to be about a new Trump book from Wolff but it quickly developed into a combative interview with Wolff repeatedly appearing to get the upper hand during arguments.

The first combative exchange happened early during the interview when Stelter appeared to take the side of Fox News in their statement about parts of Wolff’s book not being accurate. Wolff quickly pointed out  how Stelter’s show is largely dedicated to attacking Fox News and their credibility.

A few minutes later in the interview, Stelter suggested that the way that Wolff got access to the Trump White House was he came on CNN and bashed the network, which got Trump’s attention.- READ MORE

