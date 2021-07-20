Trump Claims People Are Hesitant To Get Vaccinated Because They ‘Don’t Trust the Election Results’

Former President Donald Trump is offering his opinion on why millions of Americans are hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a statement on Sunday, the former president said, “Joe Biden kept talking about how good of a job he’s doing on the distribution of the Vaccine that was developed by Operation War Speed or, quite simply, the Trump Administration. He’s not doing well at all.”

“He’s way behind schedule, and people are refusing to take the Vaccine because they don’t trust his Administration, they don’t trust the election results, and they certainly don’t trust the Fake News, which is refusing to tell them the Truth,” Trump added.

Trump has repeatedly made the unfounded claim that the presidential election was stolen through widespread fraud. However, his campaign and allies have lost dozens of lawsuits challenging the election results. – READ MORE

