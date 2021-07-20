Harris Won’t Quarantine After Meeting Texas Democrats Infected With COVID-19: Spokesperson

Vice President Kamala Harris’ office said she will not quarantine after meeting with Texas Democrat lawmakers who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on late Saturday, Harris spokeswoman Symone Sanders said it “was determined the Vice President and her staff present at the meeting were not at risk of exposure because they were not in close contact with those who tested positive and therefore do not need to be tested or quarantined.”

Harris met with some Texas state legislators on July 13 after they fled the state to deny Republican state lawmakers quorum to start a special legislative session. The Democrats said they had no other choice but to leave Texas to stop the passage of an election overhaul bill that’s favored by the GOP, while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other senior Republicans have said that they will be arrested and detained when they return to the Lone Star State.

The Texas State House Democratic Caucus confirmed Saturday that three Democrat members tested positive for the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus. It came after they traveled to Washington via a chartered flight and provided a photo of themselves—maskless—on the plane. – READ MORE

