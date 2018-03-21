Wokeness FAIL: CNN’s attempt to make Austin bombings about race SERIOUSLY backfires

“For the fourth time this month, a device exploded on Austin residents. What makes Sunday night’s blast especially terrifying is that the device was left on the side of a residential road and triggered by a tripwire, police said Monday,” CNN reported.

“Investigators have found similarities between that device and three previous bombs, which were stuffed inside packages and left on residents’ doorsteps, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.”

CNN’s coverage sounds pretty sober, level-headed and fair, at least from those two paragraphs. Then we checked their Twitter page.

The two victims of Sunday’s explosion in Austin, Texas, are white. The previous victims were black or Hispanic, raising fears the attacks could be race related. Follow live: https://t.co/hwSqZHbRb1pic.twitter.com/h7f8XeYA5N — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 19, 2018

Yes, apparently, white isn’t a race. Although, as Twitchy noted, they were still focusing on race even though the fact that the non-race of the latest victims ruled race out for them.

“Police haven’t ruled out anything — including the possibility that the attacks are race-related, Manley said. – READ MORE

