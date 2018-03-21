Pro-NRA Student Attacked at School, Drops Attacker Like a Sack of Potatoes

A senior at a New York state high school was suspended for a day for defending himself from an attack by an anti-gun student last week after a school assembly that featured a CNN video harshly critical of Second Amendment supporters.

But his attacker paid for it too.

In an interview with MediaEqualizer, a website co-founded by conservative California radio host Melanie Morgan, the attacked boy’s father described how his son was targeted for having a viewpoint that wasn’t approved by the school administration.

In a Facebook post, according to PJ Media, Breault wrote that his son told a school nurse about his objections to the video, and another student overheard.

“Another student not involved in the conversation threatened him for his view on the video going as far as telling the school nurse that he would punch Christian in the face if he didn’t stop defending the NRA,” Breault wrote. “The nurse told the student he could not say that and no further action was taken.”

Well, no further action was taken at the time. But that same student attacked Breault’s son later in the day, Breault said.

“Christian defended himself, punching the kid in the jaw, causing him to fall to the floor,” he told PJ Media. “The kid got up and threw an object at Christian, which he deflected.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1