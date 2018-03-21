True Pundit

Politics

Parkland Survivor Crushes Gun-Grabbing Classmates on ’60 Minutes’

Posted on by
Share:

That student is Kyle Kashuv, and he took to Twitter Sunday night to make his feelings on his classmates’ “60 Minutes” segment known:

Kashuv was referring to commentary offered up by classmate Cameron Kasky, who characterized the bipartisan Stop School Violence Act legislation as “just a bunch of hot air, fluff. Doesn’t use the word ‘gun’ once when all these tragedies, again, the one thing that has linked them together is the gun.”

But Kashuv responded in turn to that condescending reply by pointing out the ignorance of Kasky’s friend and movement mouthpiece, David Hogg, who apparently is unaware that gun control measures he has been demanding are in fact already on the books. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Parkland Survivor Crushes Gun-Grabbing Classmates on '60 Minutes'
Parkland Survivor Crushes Gun-Grabbing Classmates on '60 Minutes'

Tell me again why we care what high school students say? I mean, you remember what were like in high school, right?
Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: