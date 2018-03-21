Parkland Survivor Crushes Gun-Grabbing Classmates on ’60 Minutes’

That student is Kyle Kashuv, and he took to Twitter Sunday night to make his feelings on his classmates’ “60 Minutes” segment known:

The gall my classmates just showed on @60Minutes is absolutely reprehensible. To disrespect 30+ United States Senators, across party lines, who back #STOPSchoolViolence, is something people should take note to. Shame on all of you. Disgusting! — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 19, 2018

Kashuv was referring to commentary offered up by classmate Cameron Kasky, who characterized the bipartisan Stop School Violence Act legislation as “just a bunch of hot air, fluff. Doesn’t use the word ‘gun’ once when all these tragedies, again, the one thing that has linked them together is the gun.”

“Facts don’t care about your feelings” “You guys were being totally disrespectful” — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 19, 2018

On behalf of everybody with whom I work, we apologize if we have hurt any senators’ feelings — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 19, 2018

No worries. No one’s feelings are hurt by a group of people who Don’t have a basic understanding of US case law and are fighting to get existing laws passed. pic.twitter.com/ciSv2NzRFE — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 19, 2018

But Kashuv responded in turn to that condescending reply by pointing out the ignorance of Kasky’s friend and movement mouthpiece, David Hogg, who apparently is unaware that gun control measures he has been demanding are in fact already on the books. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1