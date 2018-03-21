Politics
Parkland Survivor Crushes Gun-Grabbing Classmates on ’60 Minutes’
That student is Kyle Kashuv, and he took to Twitter Sunday night to make his feelings on his classmates’ “60 Minutes” segment known:
The gall my classmates just showed on @60Minutes is absolutely reprehensible. To disrespect 30+ United States Senators, across party lines, who back #STOPSchoolViolence, is something people should take note to.
Shame on all of you. Disgusting!
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 19, 2018
Kashuv was referring to commentary offered up by classmate Cameron Kasky, who characterized the bipartisan Stop School Violence Act legislation as “just a bunch of hot air, fluff. Doesn’t use the word ‘gun’ once when all these tragedies, again, the one thing that has linked them together is the gun.”
“Facts don’t care about your feelings” “You guys were being totally disrespectful”
— Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 19, 2018
On behalf of everybody with whom I work, we apologize if we have hurt any senators’ feelings
— Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 19, 2018
No worries. No one’s feelings are hurt by a group of people who Don’t have a basic understanding of US case law and are fighting to get existing laws passed. pic.twitter.com/ciSv2NzRFE
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 19, 2018
But Kashuv responded in turn to that condescending reply by pointing out the ignorance of Kasky’s friend and movement mouthpiece, David Hogg, who apparently is unaware that gun control measures he has been demanding are in fact already on the books. – READ MORE
Tell me again why we care what high school students say? I mean, you remember what were like in high school, right?