Politics
WOKE? Maxine Waters plays to empty seats as only 10 millennials show up to campaign event
Maxine Waters likes to say millennials love her, but if her own campaign event is any indication, that might be more rhetoric than reality.
79-year-old “Auntie Maxine” held a Meet & Greet Tweet-A-Thon on Sunday for two hours, and while it’s hard to know what she hoped the outcome would be, but the turnout seemed to be underwhelming.
#VoteMaxineWaters on June 5th #reclaimingmytime #auntiemaxine pic.twitter.com/0yZtnPX1YJ
— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) June 3, 2018
But a video posted of the event by Waters’ campaign shows only a handful of millennials actually attended.
Tweet-a-thon https://t.co/oimMj7HQw2
— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) June 3, 2018
Waters used the event to allow attendees to gripe about what they think is wrong with America. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Maxine Waters likes to say millennials love her, but if her own campaign event is any indication, that might be more rhetoric than reality. 79-year-old “Auntie Maxine” held a Meet & Greet Tweet-A-Thon on Sunday for two hours, and while it’s hard to know what she hoped the outcome would be, but the turnout seemed…