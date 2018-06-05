WOKE? Maxine Waters plays to empty seats as only 10 millennials show up to campaign event

Maxine Waters likes to say millennials love her, but if her own campaign event is any indication, that might be more rhetoric than reality.

79-year-old “Auntie Maxine” held a Meet & Greet Tweet-A-Thon on Sunday for two hours, and while it’s hard to know what she hoped the outcome would be, but the turnout seemed to be underwhelming.

But a video posted of the event by Waters’ campaign shows only a handful of millennials actually attended.

Waters used the event to allow attendees to gripe about what they think is wrong with America.

