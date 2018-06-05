Top 7 Songs on Apple Music, Spotify are From Kanye West’s Album ‘Ye’

All Seven Songs From Rap Megastar Kayne West’s Highly Anticipated Eight Studio Album, “ye,” Are Sitting At The Top Of Apple Music And Spotify, Marking The Grammy-winning Rapper’s Hip-hop Dominance Amid His Embrace Of President Donald Trump.

The “Jesus Walks” crooner took to social media over the weekend and again on Monday to thank his fans for their loyalty and support.

“For all my dogs that stayed down, we up again,” West tweeted late Saturday.

For all my dogs that stayed down, we up again 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/HSSyZeTI30 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 2, 2018

“I feel so blessed. For everyone that didn’t turn they back. I’m in tears right now. I love all of you,” the music and fashion mogul wrote in a tweet on Monday. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1