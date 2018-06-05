WATCH: Ben Rhodes vs. backpack is the PERFECT chaser for his election night implosion

Ben Rhodes getting owned by a backpack.#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/7sogquYI16 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) June 4, 2018

An HBO documentary about Team Obama’s final year in office culminated with former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes being rendered speechless on election night after it was clear Hillary Clinton was going to lose. It was a bad time all around for Rhodes, and somehow this video helps symbolize a whole lot of things for the Dems – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1