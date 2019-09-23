Woke Emmys Fail: Ratings Hit Record Low

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Fox drew a record low viewership on Sunday as TV fans opted to tune out of the telecast that featured woke celebrities lecturing America on issues including the gender pay gap and transgender rights.

Sunday’s broadcast drew a paltry 5.7 rating and a 10 share in the overnight metered market ratings, down 23 percent from last year’s Monday night show on NBC and down 30 percent from the preliminary rating for the 2017 ceremony, which aired on a Sunday night on CBS, according to Variety.

Deadline noted that the figures represent the “lowest rating the annual ceremony has achieved in early metrics.”

The Emmys were up against NBC’s Sunday Night Football, which saw the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cleveland Browns in a score of 20-13.

Fox chose to go hostless for this year’s Emmys for the first time in more than 15 years.

The decision came after the Academy Awards did the same earlier this year when comedian Kevin Hart withdrew from duties following a backlash over the resurfacing of old gay jokes and tweets. – READ MORE