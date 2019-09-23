Weld Claims Trump’s Actions in Ukraine Could Be Worthy of the Death Penalty: ‘That Is Treason’

Former Governor Bill Weld (R-Mass.) believes President Donald Trump’s alleged pressuring of Ukraine to turn over dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden is treasonous.

During Monday’s interview on MSNBC about the canceling of Republican presidential primaries throughout the United States, Weld told host Joe Scarborough that he believes Trump’s actions in Ukraine could be worthy of the death penalty.

“Obviously, canceling primaries undermines democratic institutions and democratic elections, but that’s far from the deepest dive crime that the president has committed here. He’s now acknowledged that in a single phone call right after he suspended $250 million of military aid to Ukraine, he called up the president of Ukraine and pressed him eight times to investigate Joe Biden — who the president thinks is going to be running against him. Talk about pressuring a foreign country to interfere with and control a U.S. election. It couldn’t be clearer. And that’s not just undermining democratic institutions. That is treason. It’s treason pure and simple. And the penalty for treason under the U.S. code is death. That’s the only penalty. The penalty on the Constitution is removal from office. And that might look like a pretty good alternative to the president if he can work out a plea deal.”

