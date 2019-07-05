WNBA’s Sue Bird Rips Trump’s ‘Hate-Filled Twitter Spree’ Against Girlfriend Megan Rapinoe

WNBA star Sue Bird has taken exception to what she has described as President Trump’s “hate-filled Twitter spree” against her girlfriend and U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) co-captain Megan Rapinoe.

“It would take the President of the United States going on a hate-filled Twitter spree trolling my girlfriend while she was putting American soccer, women’s sports, equal pay, gay pride and TRUE LOVE on her back, all at once, scoring two majestic goals to lead Team USA to a thrilling victory over France and a place in the World Cup SEMIFINALS, for me to ever even think about writing again,” Bird wrote in the Player’s Tribune.

“But I’m a woman of my word. So here I am.”

The rift between Rapinoe and Trump started last week, after the star soccer player was asked about her level of excitement about a potential White House visit after the World Cup was over. – READ MORE