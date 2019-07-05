More than 12,000 teens pack Atlanta stadium to worship God — and then raise tens of thousands of dollars for the needy

More than 12,000 teens converged on an Atlanta-area arena for a Christian conference hosted by Jentezen Franklin’s Free Chapel Church.

The “Forward Conference,” as reported by Faithwire, was held to inspire young people to make a difference in the world.

According to its website, the “Forward Conference is dedicated to teaching, equipping, and empowering students to live out their greatest potential, and to move Forward in their relationship with Christ. Our focus is worship, self-growth, and having the best times of our lives. It’s an experience you’ll never forget.”

I believe the greatest generation the world has ever seen is right here and right now. #forwardcon #DigIt pic.twitter.com/WK9pxbaCzL — Jentezen Franklin (@Jentezen) June 29, 2019

The conference took place at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Georgia, in June. Hillsong NYC Pastor Carl Lentz was in attendance, as well as VousChurch's DawnChere Wilkinson. Both preached at the event.