BET Tries to Manufacture Fake Outrage Over ‘Black’ Little Mermaid

Proving that there’s not much point in being a lefty if there aren’t any nice conservatives to annoy, the woke bloggers of BET tried to manufacture a story saying there’s a trend of online right-wingers angry over Disney’s casting of a black woman as the new Little Mermaid. It would be an interesting narrative IF that was happening, however BET’s target “racists” consist of nothing more than a couple of fringe idiots without much social media influence.

Dubbed by The Daily Wire’sMatt Walsh as “Faux-outrage,” BET’s story touted that online “racists” are “big mad” that a black woman is playing Ariel the mermaid. However as Walsh pointed out, BET’s implied alt-right faction —which as we all know is designed to trigger lefties about angry white types — consisted of six measly tweets not really signifying an online wave of hate.

Walsh dissected BET’s hamfisted race-baiting: “BET did a story about all the ‘racists’ who are ‘big mad’ that Ariel is white. They compiled 6 tweets to prove the outrage exists. Two are from anonymous accounts with 10 followers. Two are from non-white people. This is the faux-iest faux-outrage ever.”

One account, which asked, “How is this not racist and cultural appropriation? If this were the other way round, those celebrating would be boycotting,” had only three followers and had tweeted ten times within the last year. Another, “tuanrunrun,” tweeted, “Ariel must be a cute girl with white skin and red hair singing sweet and crisp!! Refuse her to become black!!” Tuanrunrun’s account has one follower. – READ MORE