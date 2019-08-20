Witness Claims He Saw CNN’s Don Lemon Sexually Assault Man

The sexual assault allegations that surfaced last week against CNN’s Don Lemon appear to be gaining more credibility as the alleged victim’s boss has come forward claiming that he witnessed the incident.

Last week, Dustin Hice filed a lawsuit reportedly seeking $1.5 million from Lemon after he claimed that Lemon sexually assaulted him in July 2018 after Hice offered to buy Lemon a drink at the bar.

Now, George Gounelas, who was Hice’s boss at the time, has come forward and corroborated the allegations that his former employee has made against the CNN host.

“Dustin worked for me as a bartender we went out after work one night. We were standing there and he said, ‘Hey, that’s Don Lemon,'” Gounelas told Fox News. “Murf’s is a place you go to drink after you’ve been out drinking. We had just gotten off of work. So that’s why we ended up there, because we worked in the restaurant business. So by the time everything is done, we can only hit a late-night spot.”

Gounelas said that Hice approached Lemon and offered to buy him a drink, Lemon declined, and that Lemon later approached the two men. – READ MORE