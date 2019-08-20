Omar Claims Israel Not A ‘Democracy’ Or An ‘Ally,’ Lies About Israel Trip

Anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) unleashed a series of false statements about Israel on Monday in response to the nation blocking her from entering after Omar planned to meet with organizations that support terrorism against Israel, including one that has promoted neo-Nazi screeds.

Omar planned on meeting with groups that praised suicide bombers who killed Jews, promoted neo-Nazi screeds, and have connections to designated terrorist organizations.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) continues to lie about her trip to Israel Omar falsely claims that she was going to meet with Israeli officials despite having 0 plans to do so on her itinerary Omar planned to meet with groups that support terrorism, including one that promoted neo-Nazis pic.twitter.com/pxBlMgfGGg — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 19, 2019

Omar then made categorically false statements about Israel, falsely claiming that Israel was not an “ally” to the United States and was not a “democracy.”

Omar has repeatedly made false claims along these lines for months and has received little to no backlash from her party.