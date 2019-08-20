28 Shot, 5 Fatally, over Weekend in Democrat-Controlled Chicago

Twenty-eight individuals were shot, five fatally, over the weekend in Democrat-controlled Chicago.

NBC Chicago reports the first of the weekend’s fatalities was a double murder that occurred in a shooting around 4 pm Friday. The fatality occurred Sunday evening, when a 41-year-old man was shot twice and killed on South Crilly.

Earlier Sunday a 46-year-old woman was shot and killed while "driving southbound in the 5100 block of South Prairie." The other shooting fatality occurred around 4 am Saturday, when a 45-year-old man driving a car was shot by a man who was standing on the sidewalk.