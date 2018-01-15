‘Witch Hunt’: Liam Neeson Takes Aim At Hollywood’s Sex Allegations

Liam Neeson described the onslaught of Hollywood’s sexual misconduct allegations as “a bit of a witch hunt,” Fox News reports.

Speaking Friday to Irish television on RTE’s “The Late Late Show,” Neeson noted that “there’s some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl’s knee, or something, and suddenly they’re being dropped from their program or something.”

The actor then went further and said the non-stop accusations amount to “a bit of a witch hunt.”

Neeson said the charges are affecting all media people, referencing the case of Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) host Garrison Keillor, who was fired for “inappropriate behavior” without the media outlet ever revealing just what the behavior was. – READ MORE

Liam Neeson did not mince words.

In an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, “The Commuter” star said he felt the gender wage gap was “f—ing disgraceful” but when asked if he would take a pay cut, the actor said “no.”

Neeson said in a video clip of the interview: “There’s a lot of discussion about it and a lot of healthy and necessary discussion about it because the disparity sometimes is f—ing disgraceful.”

“We’re starting and it’s starting with these extraordinary actresses and brave ladies and we as men have got to be part of it. We started it, so we have to be part of the solution,” he continued. – READ MORE