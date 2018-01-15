Comic Convention Bans Christian Conservative Actor Kevin Sorbo For Friendship With Hannity

The lead promoter and founder of East Coast Comicon, Cliff Galbraith, bragged on social media about banning Christian conservative actor Kevin Sorbo from the upcoming geek convention in New Jersey because of the actor’s friendship with Sean Hannity.

“I turned down Kevin Sorbo for East Coast Comicon,” organizer Galbraith wrote on Facebook over the weekend. “He’s pals with Sean Hannity. Just can’t do it.”

As with video games, YA literature, and tech, the comic book and nerd culture convention circuit has become progressively left-leaning over the past few years–and East Coast Comicon is no exception. Its founder, Cliff Galbraith, advertised last year’s event with a comic art poster featuring the Statue of Liberty wrapped in terms like “homophobia,” “misogyny,” “racism,” “xenophobia,” “voter suppression,” and more–as highlighted by YouTuber Reality Talk Reviews.

Galbraith’s post announcing his intent to deny Sorbo a spot at the event received multiple replies urging him to ban other right-wing celebrities, with one linking to an IMDB list of “Racist or Right wing stars to AVOID ( if you are a liberal like myself)” [sic]. The list, which features Sorbo at the top, also includes legendary actors Clint Eastwood, Mel Gibson, James Woods and Jon Voight, and 80’s action hero Chuck Norris. – READ MORE

On Thursday night, Sean Hannity of Fox News got fired up and went savage on a guest who was defending Hillary Clinton. The argument stemmed from the newly launched investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

Tomi Lahren started with a fiery statement in which she asked the guest Jessica Tarlov when we were going to “hear from Hillary in all of this,” because “she seems to like to talk quite a bit” about Trump but has been silent since the investigation was announced.

Tarlov fired back, saying that nothing would “come out about Hillary” and that “these are reopening investigations that have been settled.” Then she backed up those claims by saying that Jeff Sessions is just “scared of Donald Trump,” and that’s the only reason he opened the investigations. – READ MORE