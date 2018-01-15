Male Feminist Comedian Aziz Ansari Accused Of Sexual Assault

Actor, comedian, and self proclaimed male feminist Aziz Ansari is the latest actor to face sexual assault allegations by a woman who claims the assault was “by far the worst experience with a man I’ve ever had.”

Women’s lifestyle vertical Babe published an interview on late Saturday with a pseudonymous 23-year-old woman named “Grace,” who alleges that Ansari sexually assaulted her on their first and final date when she was 22.

The publication was able to corroborate her claims by cross-referencing the phone number from which his text messages were sent to a public registry.

Grace told the publication that after dinner the couple went back to his place when he immediately started groping her. The details of the encounter are graphic—escalating from aggressive kissing to oral sex, which she says she felt aggressively pressured into performing. Although she did not say "no," Grace did not offer enthusiastic consent.

Liam Neeson described the onslaught of Hollywood’s sexual misconduct allegations as “a bit of a witch hunt,” Fox News reports.

Speaking Friday to Irish television on RTE’s “The Late Late Show,” Neeson noted that “there’s some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl’s knee, or something, and suddenly they’re being dropped from their program or something.”

The actor then went further and said the non-stop accusations amount to “a bit of a witch hunt.”

Neeson said the charges are affecting all media people, referencing the case of Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) host Garrison Keillor, who was fired for "inappropriate behavior" without the media outlet ever revealing just what the behavior was.