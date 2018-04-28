Wisconsin bar’s name stirs controversy in #MeToo era: It’s ‘very irresponsible’

A Milwaukee-area bar called “Walk Her Inn, Drag Her Out” is stirring controversy in the #MeToo era because critics say the name promotes sexual assault.

Milwaukee resident Paress Huebner took a photo of the bar’s sign and posted it on social media, Fox 6 reported.

Another photo of the logo shows a cartoon caveman dragging a woman by her hair.

“I think some people will say it’s a joke, but a lot of people will take it for what it is — and that’s rape culture,” Michael Reece said, according to Fox 6.

“Having something that implies any nonconsensual activity right [when] walking in the door is very irresponsible,” resident Christine Nell told WDJT-TV. – READ MORE

