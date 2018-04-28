Entertainment Politics
Trump Keeps Lovin’ On Kanye: ‘Eyes Are Being Opened… Legacy Stuff!’
Suddenly, President Trump can’t get him enough Kanye.
While it’s unlikely the 71-year-old president has ever really listened to one of the rapper/hip hop artist’s songs, Trump has become a huge fan in the last few days as Kanye West has gone on a Twitter rampage praising the “Make America Great Again” icon.
And Trump’s returning the love — not just to West but to other rappers as well.
“Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community – Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades – Legacy Stuff! Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history),” Trump said Friday in a tweet.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018
If you haven’t been keeping up on your hiphop Twitter feed this week, Chance The Rapper on Wednesday said “black people don’t have to be democrats.”- READ MORE