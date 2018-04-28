Refugee ‘Caravan’ Gathers On U.S.-Mexico Border; ‘Jumpers’ Face Jail

Nearly 400 refugees from Central America who have moved in a “caravan” through Mexico to the U.S. border have gathered in Tijuana, where many plan to seek asylum in America.

“Shelters in Tijuana’s Zona Norte neighborhood, home to the many of the city’s seedy bars and bordellos, were full. That forced organizers to look elsewhere for temporary housing, said Leonard Olsen of Pueblos Sin Fronteras, a group leading the effort,” CNBC reports.

The caravan, which started out with 1,500 refugees from Nicaragua, Guatemala, and El Salvador, has been moving through Mexico for the last month, sometimes walking, sometimes on buses and trains. Their movement has drawn a stern response from President Trump, who dispatched the National Guard to the border to prevent them from crossing.

“Homeland Security [Secretary] Kirstjen Nielsen said late Wednesday that any person trying to cross into the U.S. who makes false claims to immigration authorities will [be] subject to criminal prosecution. She said prosecution was also possible for any people who might assist or coach immigrants to make false claims in bids to enter the U.S.,” CNBC reported. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1