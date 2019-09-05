Williamson Faces Mixed Reactions After Warning Democrats Not to Mock Religious Voters

2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate Marianne Williamson received some mixed reactions after she warned Democrats not to mock religious voters.

In a tweet published Wednesday afternoon, Williamson pointed out that the “overly secularized Left” has lost a lot of voter support from religious people — such as those praying for Hurricane Dorian not make landfall — because they have been targeting them with “mockery or condescension.”

“I was born and raised in Texas so I’ve seen it. Millions of people today are praying that Dorian turn away from land, and treating those people with mockery or condescension because they believe it could help is part of how the overly secularized Left has lost lots of voters.”

The presidential candidate's tweet was met with mixed reactions, with people from both sides weighing in on the post.